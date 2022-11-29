About this product
The highly anticipated, Live Sugar Wax Infused Joint, is finally here!
Escape Artists Live Sugar Wax Infused Joints are full of flavor (similar to the Live Resin options) and offer just as smooth of a smoking experience as all of our other pre-rolls!
HAND SELECTED, QUALITY MATERIAL
FULL BUD FLOWER, NO TRIM
POTENT AND FLAVORFUL
BRANDED GLASS TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE
EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G LIVE SUGAR WAX - Net Wt. 1G
No product reviews
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.
