About this product
Escape Artists Infused Indica Live Resin Joints were crafted to replicate that perfect smoking experience whenever, wherever! Our Infused Live Resin Joints are carefully made with the best, hand selected material and to prove this, we have chosen to collaborate with Harmony Extracts and several premium grows throughout Colorado!
POTENT AND FULL OF FLAVOR
BRANDED GLASS TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE
EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G LIVE RESIN - Net Wt. 1G
POTENT AND FULL OF FLAVOR
BRANDED GLASS TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE
EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G LIVE RESIN - Net Wt. 1G
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.