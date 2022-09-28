Escape Artists Infused Sativa Live Resin Joints were crafted to replicate that perfect smoking experience whenever, wherever! Our Infused Live Resin Joints are carefully made with the best, hand selected material and to prove this, we have chosen to collaborate with Harmony Extracts and several premium grows throughout Colorado!



POTENT AND FULL OF FLAVOR



BRANDED GLASS TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE



EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G LIVE RESIN - Net Wt. 1G