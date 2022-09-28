About this product
Escape Artists Shatter Infused Joints are the perfect combination of quality and value. The material we use to craft these gives the end customer a smooth smoking joint, with good flavor, and all at a favorable price!
POTENT AND FLAVORFUL
BRANDED WOOD TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE
EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G SHATTER - Net Wt. 1G
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.
