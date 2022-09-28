Escape Artists Shatter Infused Joints are the perfect combination of quality and value. The material we use to craft these gives the end customer a smooth smoking joint, with good flavor, and all at a favorable price!



POTENT AND FLAVORFUL



BRANDED WOOD TIP TO PREVENT RESIN BUILD UP AT THE MOUTHPIECE



EACH JOINT INFUSED WITH .75G FLOWER & .25G SHATTER - Net Wt. 1G