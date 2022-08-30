About this product
Formulated for fast onset and an smooth high. Strips are scored in the middle, perfect for micro-dosing. Feel the effects in 10 minutes or less. Made with THC distillate, our Lemon Strips are discrete, unique and effective. Place strip between the cheek and gum for best results.
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
