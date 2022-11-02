About this product
Escape Artists Dissolvable Speed Strips are perfect for customers who are looking for that discreet, on the go fun, anytime, anywhere!
10 MG OF PURE THC DISTILLATE PER STRIP or 10MG OF PURE THC DISTILLATE & 10MG OF CO PURE ISOLATE
TRANSMUCOSAL FOR VERY FAST ACTING EFFECTS
PERFORATED FOR EASY MICRODOSING
PLACE BETWEEN CHEEK AND GUM, NOT ON OR UNDER THE TOUNGE FOR BEST RESULTS
TANGERINE, MINT & LEMON
EACH BOX OF MINT & LEMON STRIPS CONTAINS 100 MG TOTAL - 10 STRIPS - 10MG THC / STRIP
EACH BOX OF TANGERINE STRIPS CONTAINS 100 MG CBD : 100MG THC TOTAL - 10 STRIPS - 10MG CBD / 10MG THC STRIP
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.
