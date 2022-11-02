Escape Artists Dissolvable Speed Strips are perfect for customers who are looking for that discreet, on the go fun, anytime, anywhere!



10 MG OF PURE THC DISTILLATE PER STRIP or 10MG OF PURE THC DISTILLATE & 10MG OF CO PURE ISOLATE

TRANSMUCOSAL FOR VERY FAST ACTING EFFECTS

PERFORATED FOR EASY MICRODOSING

PLACE BETWEEN CHEEK AND GUM, NOT ON OR UNDER THE TOUNGE FOR BEST RESULTS

TANGERINE, MINT & LEMON



EACH BOX OF MINT & LEMON STRIPS CONTAINS 100 MG TOTAL - 10 STRIPS - 10MG THC / STRIP



EACH BOX OF TANGERINE STRIPS CONTAINS 100 MG CBD : 100MG THC TOTAL - 10 STRIPS - 10MG CBD / 10MG THC STRIP