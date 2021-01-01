Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Escape Vape

Escape Vape

Escape Tank

About this product

The Escape Clear™ Collection Tank comes pre-filled with 350 mg of lab-tested pure distillate by the world-renowned concentrates brand, The Clear™. The tank itself is refillable and fits the Escape Jet pen. Choose from any of the 17 original flavors that are all 100% contaminant and solvent free.

Available in the Elite Clear™ Collection testing between 85% and 92% THC potency, or in the Classic Clear™ Collection testing between 62% and 68% THC potency.

Features include: refillable cartridge with 410 threading, fully compliant packaging with THC labels, product use and warranty booklet.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!