Escape Vape
Flight Vape Kit
Product rating:
About this product
The Flight is an industry-leading, first-class vaporizing system. It's dynamic, discrete and ultra-durable design fuels our mobile lifestyle, and allows us to consume discreetly anywhere. The Escape Flight features a mobile case with a built-in power bank for on-the-go charging, that lasts for weeks on a single charge, and docks 2 Jet pens at a time.
Features Include:
Best in Class battery technology (built-in power bank only needs to be recharged approx. once/month)
Max Capacity - docks and charges 2 Jet pens and 700mg
Lifetime Warranty
Discreet, Protective case
Available in Black, White, and Gold
This vape kit includes:
1 Flight protective case with a built-in power bank
2 Jet pens
2 empty, refillable 350mg tanks
1 micro USB Jet charger
1 USB Flight charging cable
1500 mAh Built-in Power Bank for long-term mobile charging
Complete packaging kit with product use and warranty booklet
