The Jet pen is the smallest, most discreet pen on the market with the pound-for-pound best drawing delivery system on the market. The fueled Jet comes with a full, 350 mg tank of The Clear™ lab-tested pure THC. Though small, the Jet pen offers a smooth, yet powerful draw. Its minimalist design means it's easy to use. No settings, no buttons. Just breathe. Choose from any of the 17 original flavors that are all 100% contaminant and solvent free. Available in Black and White. USB charger is included.