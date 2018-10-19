About this strain
Mickey Kush
Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.
Mickey Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
74% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
