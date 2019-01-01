 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Eugenius
Eugenius

Eco-friendly cannabis ~ Passionate about unique cannabinoids

Eugenius Obama Kush - Indica-dominant hybrid, Bubba Kush and Afghani lineage
Healthy roots roots are essential to the bio synthesis of cannabinoids
Eugenius Oregon Diesel - Indica-dominant hybrid, NYC Diesel x Blackberry
Eugenius GS Cookies Forum - Sativa-dominant, OG Kush x Durban, 24.1% THC, 1.2% CBG, 3.14% Terpenes
About Eugenius

Eco-friendly cannabis production with a PASSION for unique cannabinoids and terpenes. Located in Oregon's lush Willamette Valley, Eugenius is a locally-owned and operated Tier II recreational indoor and outdoor grow. Our goal is to provide high-quality cannabis product benefiting from local spring water, slow-cure, and hand-trim. We are dedicated to sustainability, from organic cultivation methods like aquaponics (from trout) to solar-power and BIOS LED-lighting integrated facility design. By 2018 we will also be utilizing automated light-dep greenhouses with supplemental lighting for our vegetative growth. Improving the quality of life and health for people and animals since 1999.