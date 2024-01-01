The CLASSIC infused pre-roll combines strain-specific top-shelf flower with our pure & potent distillate. Hand-tamped to ensure every cone comes out evenly and consistently. Each joint contains roughly .75g of flower plus .25g of distillate. Free of residual solvents and always testing at 30%+ cannabinoids.

---

Classic Strains



Solvent-Free Distillate Infused



Hand-Tamped



Cannabis Derived Terpenes



30-45% Total Cannabinoids



.75g of Top-Shelf Flower



.25g of Distillate



Free of Residual Solvents

---

We collab with some of the best-known growers throughout the state, don’t alter their flower at all and only coat it with our Premium CO2 extracted distillate to increase potency. This is for purists who aren’t open to the fruity-infused line but instead want to enjoy the natural flavors of their favorite marijuana strain cultivated by their favorite grower

read more