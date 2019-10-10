About this strain
Clementine
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
Clementine effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Eureka Vapor
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be! #LoyalToTheOil