Introducing the EUREKA SLID3

3 Strains In 1!

---

The SLID3 is not your ordinary disposable—it offers an unprecedented trifecta of strains! Seamlessly switch between three tantalizing options with the flick of a button.



Slide the button left for Strawpicanna. Slide right for Galactic Jack. Slide to the middle to combine both strains!

---

Strawpicanna effects make you feel focused, relaxed, and energetic. Strawpicanna features an aroma and flavor profile of tropical, strawberry, and mango.



Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

---

Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.



Solvent-Free Distillate



Cannabis Derived Terpenes



Potency 85-98% THC



Lab Tested Ceramic Hardware



Heavy-Metal Free Technology



Rechargeable (Micro USB-C)

read more