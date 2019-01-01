 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Eve & Co.
Eve & Co.

Canada's Premiere Cannabis Brand For All Women.

About Eve & Co.

Eve & Co is a premiere female-focused cannabis brand in the Canadian market. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., we are a licensed producer and seller of dried cannabis and cannabis plants under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Eve & Co provides educational information and online support for its customers and first-time buyers. Eve & Co will also work through market outreach and education to destigmatize cannabis consumption among women.

Available in

Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador