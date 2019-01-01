Eve & Co.
Canada's Premiere Cannabis Brand For All Women.
About Eve & Co.
Eve & Co is a premiere female-focused cannabis brand in the Canadian market. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., we are a licensed producer and seller of dried cannabis and cannabis plants under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Eve & Co provides educational information and online support for its customers and first-time buyers. Eve & Co will also work through market outreach and education to destigmatize cannabis consumption among women.
Clones
Flower
Pre-rolls
Available in
Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador