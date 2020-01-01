Get to know Even Cannabis Company, one of Las Vegas 'newest' Cannabis Producers. Since 2013 we’ve been growing rapidly, expanding our expertise and building our own brand behind the scenes. We've worked with brands in Colorado, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Ohio, and California but our heart is in Nevada. Together with its dedicated and professional team of workers and partners, Even Cannabis Company has become one of the main cannabis producers in the state of Nevada. We supply our clients with the finest quality cannabis products that meet their customers' every need. Whether you’re looking to buy Pre-Rolls, Smokeable Oils or Edibles, you can always count on us.