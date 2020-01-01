 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. EVEN
EVEN Cover Photo

EVEN

#getEVEN

About EVEN

Get to know Even Cannabis Company, one of Las Vegas 'newest' Cannabis Producers. Since 2013 we’ve been growing rapidly, expanding our expertise and building our own brand behind the scenes. We've worked with brands in Colorado, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Ohio, and California but our heart is in Nevada. Together with its dedicated and professional team of workers and partners, Even Cannabis Company has become one of the main cannabis producers in the state of Nevada. We supply our clients with the finest quality cannabis products that meet their customers' every need. Whether you’re looking to buy Pre-Rolls, Smokeable Oils or Edibles, you can always count on us.