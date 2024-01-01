1.0g Pineapple Express Liquified Diamonds Vape Cartridge

by EverDrop
THC —CBD —

About this product

1.0g Pineapple Express Liquified Diamonds Vape Cartridge
Hybrid

EverDrop™ - Your New Plug.

1.0g cartridges of high-potency liquified diamonds, infused with natural terpenes for a consistent flavor every time. Conveniently provided in a 510-threaded cart allowing you to use any standard battery, the high-potency liquified diamonds provide a smooth and potent vaping experience. With 90%+ THC in all strains, these will quickly become your everyday, go-to vape. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

About this brand

Logo for the brand EverDrop
EverDrop
EVERDROP™️ - Your New Plug.

Offerings:

1.0g Liquified Diamonds Vape Cartridge: 1.0g cartridges of high-potency liquified diamonds, infused with natural terpenes. With 90%+ THC in all strains, these will quickly become your everyday, go-to vape. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

(5) Infused Joints: (5) 0.5g pre-rolls made with fresh, high-potency, high-quality flower and natural terpenes. With 30%+ THC (strains may vary) these will quickly become your everyday, go-to pre-rolls. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001495-LIC
