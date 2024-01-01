(5) 0.5g pre-rolls made with fresh, high-potency, high-quality flower and natural terpenes. With 30%+ THC (strains may vary) these will quickly become your everyday, go-to pre-rolls. To ensure optimal freshness each bag comes with an oxygen absorber packet which prevents oxidation and helps maintain the flavor, aroma, and appearance of the product over time.
Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
1.0g Liquified Diamonds Vape Cartridge: 1.0g cartridges of high-potency liquified diamonds, infused with natural terpenes. With 90%+ THC in all strains, these will quickly become your everyday, go-to vape. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.
(5) Infused Joints: (5) 0.5g pre-rolls made with fresh, high-potency, high-quality flower and natural terpenes. With 30%+ THC (strains may vary) these will quickly become your everyday, go-to pre-rolls. Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.