(5) 0.5g Maui Wowie Infused Joints

Sativa



EverDrop™ Your New Plug.



(5) 0.5g pre-rolls made with fresh, high-potency, high-quality flower and natural terpenes. With 30%+ THC (strains may vary) these will quickly become your everyday, go-to pre-rolls. To ensure optimal freshness each bag comes with an oxygen absorber packet which prevents oxidation and helps maintain the flavor, aroma, and appearance of the product over time.



Available in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains.

Show more