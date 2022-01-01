About this product
Average THC content 87%; average terpene content 3%.
Strains offered frequently: Purple Punch, GSC, Strawberry Cough, Sour Diesel
About this brand
Everest
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
#TakeYourPath
