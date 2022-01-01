About this product
Sugar sauce has a ratio of 2:1 diamonds to terpene sauce. This is a high terpene extract, liquid in consistency with small diamonds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everest
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
#TakeYourPath
#TakeYourPath