Evergreen France
Magic Cookie
About this product
Les Cookies sont faits maison, avec différents ingrédients (Noix de pécan, Cranberry, Chocolat blanc etc.) qui varient en fonction des envies et disponibilités. Ils sont faits à partir de beurre concentré en CBD, lui aussi, fait maison par La Cuisine du Loft.
Cookies are home-made, with various ingredients (Pecan nut, Cranberry, white Chocolate etc.) which vary according to the desires and the availability. They are made from butter concentrated in CBD, him too, home-made by "La Cuisine du Loft".
