About this product
Blaze American Cola refreshes our childhood memories with hints of natural vanilla and old school bubbles. Made with clear distillate, pure cane sugar, and lots of love. 100mg THC + 100mg CBD.
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color, Phosphoric Acid, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative).
Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 90, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 22g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 22 (44% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.