You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring NINE unique flavors and THREE potencies. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more!



Potency: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per Gummy, 100mg THC + 100mg CBD per Pack.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Flavor (Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Alcohol, Red #40, Blue #1, Triacetin, Artificial Color, and Malic Acid.

Nutritional Info: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Produced in a facility that processes nuts, soy and dairy.