About this product

Our cannabis-infused hard candies treat you to a long-lasting, slow release that’s sure to bring out your playful side. Simple, sweet, and fun for one or shared among friends, the allure of our temptations will have you coming back for more. Why resist?



Ingredients: Granulated Sugar, Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor (Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Annatto Extract), Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Color (Water, FD&C Yellow 6).

Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Candy (5g): Calories 27, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 3.8mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 7.5g (3% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 7.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0g DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV).