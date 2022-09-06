You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring NINE unique flavors and THREE potencies. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more!



Potency: 20mg CBD + 1mg THC per gummy, 200mg CBD + 10mg THC per pack



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Natural and Artificial Green Apple Flavors (Propylene Glycol, Natura and Artificial Flavors), Artificial Color (Yellow #5, Blue #1), and Malic Acid.

Nutritional Info: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV). Processed in a facility that processes nuts, soy and dairy.