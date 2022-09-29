About this product
Going back to our medical roots with our new Sinners & Saints 20:1 Hard Candies! These high CBD candies are extra special because they are certified by the Department of Health meaning we use the cleanest cannabis oil you can get. All DOH approved oil goes through mandatory testing for prohibited pesticides, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. Get your premium CBD today!
Potency: 1mg THC + 20mg CBD per candy, 10mg THC + 200mg CBD per pack
Ingredients: Granulated Sugar, Corn Syrup, Butter, Artificial Flavor (Water, Propylene Glycol, Artificial Flavor), Cannabis Oil, Sea Salt, Artificial Color (Yellow: FD&C Yellow 5; Orange: FD&C Yellow 6; Brown: Caramel Color, FD&C Red, FD&C Blue 2).
Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Candy (5g): Calories 27, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 3.8mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 7.5g (3% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 7.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0g DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV).
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.