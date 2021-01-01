About this product
Reimagine your workout with Reimagine Wellness Post-Workout Shots. Each shot has a unique formula of amino acids including Branch Chained Amino Acids, Beta Alanine, L-Arginine, and Lysine that work with the cannabinoids to aid in your recovery and get your ready for your next workout.
Post-Workout shot can help reduce:
Soreness
Recovery Time
Blood Pressure
Lactic Acid
Stress Levels
Ingredients: Ingredients: Purified Water, Passionfruit Concentrate Blend (Apple and Pear Juice Concentrates, Water, Passionfruit and Clarified Passionfruit Juice Concentrates), Natural Flavors, Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), L-leucine, L-isoleucine, L-Valine, L-arginine, Beta-alanine, Lysine, Stevia, (Reb A) Erythritol, Cannabis Extract and Quillaja Saponaria Extract. Performance Component: 2,000mg Branch Chained Amino Acids, 1,000mg L-arginine, and 250mg Lysine.
Post-Workout shot can help reduce:
Soreness
Recovery Time
Blood Pressure
Lactic Acid
Stress Levels
Ingredients: Ingredients: Purified Water, Passionfruit Concentrate Blend (Apple and Pear Juice Concentrates, Water, Passionfruit and Clarified Passionfruit Juice Concentrates), Natural Flavors, Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), L-leucine, L-isoleucine, L-Valine, L-arginine, Beta-alanine, Lysine, Stevia, (Reb A) Erythritol, Cannabis Extract and Quillaja Saponaria Extract. Performance Component: 2,000mg Branch Chained Amino Acids, 1,000mg L-arginine, and 250mg Lysine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.