This CBD forward tincture shot is the perfect way to mellow out into a restful slumber. Available in two dosages, the mixture of CBD, THC, and natural herbs will have you sweetly dreaming before you can even say “good night”!



- Ingredients: Filtered Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative).

- Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb. 0g (0% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g (0% DV), Proprietary Ease Blend: 5-Hydroxy L-Tryptophan, L-Tryptophan, Passionflower Extract, Rosehips Fruit Extract. 400mg.