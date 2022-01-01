You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring NINE unique flavors and THREE potencies. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more!



- Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Flavor (Sugar, Clarified Mango Juice Concentrate, Clarified Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Turmeric [for color], Sodium Benzoate [preservative], Potassium Sorbate [Preservative]), Artificial Passionfruit Flavor (Apple, Pear and Passionfruit and Clarified Passion Fruit Juice Concentrates, Natural Flavors, Stevia , Erythritol), Artificial Color (Yellow #5), and Malic Acid

- Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).