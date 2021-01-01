About this product

The first and only THC-infused iced tea to come out of Washington State. Sweetened with pure cane sugar, Tea’d Up is the perfect sweet tea to wash down your favorite afternoon snack. Mmmmm, mango. Comes with dosing ladder and resealable screw cap so you can enjoy Tea’d Up at your own pace.



- Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Black Tea Extract, Natural Mango Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative).

- Nutrition Facts: Amount per Container: Calories 45, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 12g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 11gm (22% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 18mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).