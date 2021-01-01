Evergreen Organix
COOKIE OF THE MONTH
About this product
Each month you can experience a new cookie from our famous Mint Thin, yes we didn't make an error... Just want to make sure were don't ruffle any feathers, to our Lemon Shortbread. Each month you will have to rush to your local Nevada Dispensary to get yours before they are all gone. They go fast so follow our social media pages to know whats next and when its on its way.
