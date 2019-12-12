Evergreen Organix
Snicker Doodle Cookie - 25mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
If you love Cinnamon and soft buttery cookies, you will love this gem! It will be hard to just have one. Only the finest of ingredients with quality strain specific cannabis allows us to provide you with an amazing experience.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
