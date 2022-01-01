About this product
Unknown Genetics:
Chemdawg is a very pungent strain with aromas of fuel and earth and a taste of sour on the inhale and another does of fuel on the exhale. Chemdawg is well known for it's cerebral effects that are matched by it's indica side - Users often report feeling giggly and energetic, but physically at ease.
