Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.
Pineapple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Creative
64% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
