About this product

Made in the USA



We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials.



Product description



Our unique metal spoon pipe is truly one of a kind. With the design of a glass spoon pipe, but without the fragility. It features a grade 2 titanium bowl with an anodized aluminum body. The aluminum body makes this pipe lightweight and extremely durable. The patent pending hollowed design provides for better smoke expansion for an overall smoother hit. With a hand-anodized custom finish and an integrated 10 mm nail attachment for smoking concentrates, this is the last smoking pipe you’ll ever need.



Main Features



10 mm nail attachment integrated into carburetor hole for conversion into a nectar collector/honey straw

Bowl made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 titanium

Hollowed body made of 6061-T6511 aluminum

Custom hand anodized finish (because every piece is anodized by hand, patterns will vary as every piece is unique and one of kind)



Specifications



Weight 70 grams

Dimensions 4” long