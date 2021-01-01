Loading…
Logo for the brand Everlast Metal Pipes

Everlast Metal Pipes

Titanium Nail 10mm

About this product

NOTE: If you buy a pipe it already comes with a nail. This is only if you need a replacement or want a good quality American made titanium nail.
Made in the USA

We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials.

Product description

Made with 100% domestically sourced grade 2 titanium. The 10mm titanium nail fits perfectly into our pipes, turning it into the ideal nectar collector or honey straw.

Main Features

Made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 Titanium
10 mm Joint
Specifications

Weight 4.6 grams
Dimensions 1 ½" long
