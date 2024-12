Tropical Tangerine Discos – a taste of paradise. Designed for those who crave a sweeter, softer, and more succulent experience, our latest reformulation promises an unparalleled journey. Crafted with single source, Sunset Sherbet live resin, these Discos deliver a purity and quality of flavor that is truly second to none. Dive into the vibrant, juicy notes of Tropical Tangerine Discos that are perfectly balanced to tantalize your taste buds without overwhelming them. The live resin extraction method preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids of the Sunset Sherbet strain, ensuring a harmonious blend of effects and flavors. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or seeking a burst of creativity and euphoria, Tropical Tangerine is your go-to choice.

