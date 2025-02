Buddies are Evermore’s carefully curated small buds that deliver the same premium quality, bold flavors, and potent effects as our full-sized flower. These petite yet powerful buds are grown with the same attention to detail and expertise, ensuring a top-tier experience at an incredible value. Packed with vibrant terpenes and rich aromas, Buddies offer a flavorful and effective option for those seeking quality without compromise. Whether you're looking for relaxation or an uplifting boost, these small buds provide a reliable and enjoyable experience. At Evermore, we believe that size doesn’t define quality—Buddies prove that great things truly come in small packages.

read more