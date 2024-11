1812 masterfully combines the genetics of London Pound Cake and Jealousy. This potent blend not only boasts high THC levels but also offers a symphony of therapeutic benefits, making it a top choice for those seeking to calm their minds, alleviate pain, and embrace a state of deep relaxation. The flavor profile of 1812 is a delightful experience for the palate. Each puff delivers a sweet, doughy taste complemented by the subtle, enchanting notes of cherry blossoms, creating a unique and memorable smoking experience. Its aroma carries a floral and earthy bouquet, soothing the senses and enhancing the overall enjoyment.



