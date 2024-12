Our new Sour Watermelon Discos are designed for those with a discerning palate, these gummies have been crafted to deliver an unparalleled sensory delight. With a focus on texture and taste, each bite is a burst of intense watermelon flavor with just the right touch of sourness to make your taste buds dance. What sets these Discos apart is not just their flavor profile, these gummies are infused with premium single source Deadband #7 live resin oil, a choice made to guarantee a pure, consistent, and high-quality experience with every Disco. This meticulous selection process ensures that the essence of the plant is captured in its most authentic form, providing a unique and full-bodied effect that enhances the enjoyment of these delightful treats.

