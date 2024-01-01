About this product
Tall Seltzer is the ultimate alcohol alternative, crafted for instant enjoyment and relaxation. Made with premium distillate cannabis oil and infused with natural flavors, Tall delivers a unique, refreshing experience. Available in four mouthwatering flavors—Yuzu Blood Orange, Dark Berry, Peach, and Dragonfruit—each sip offers an exceptional taste. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or elevating a social gathering, Tall is the perfect companion for any occasion.
Flavor Profiles:
Yuzu Blood Orange: A vibrant blend of zesty yuzu and tangy blood orange, delivering a citrus burst that's both invigorating and refreshing.
Dark Berry: A rich and luscious mix of dark berries, offering a sweet and satisfying flavor that's perfect for any time of day.
Peach: This seltzer combines the sweet and tangy essence of ripe peaches with a smooth, bubbly finish.
Dragonfruit: This vibrant and refreshing seltzer blends the subtly sweet, slightly tangy flavor of dragonfruit with crisp, sparkling bubbles for a truly unique experience.
Key Features:
Fast-Acting Enjoyment: Formulated with Azuca, a cutting-edge, fast-acting ingredient, Tall Infused Seltzer ensures you feel the effects almost instantly, making it perfect for spontaneous moments of relaxation. *Fast-acting is not intended to be a medical or therapeutic claim.
0 Calories, 0 Carbs: Enjoy guilt-free refreshment with Tall's zero-calorie, zero-carb formulation. It’s the perfect choice for those mindful of their dietary intake.
Terpenes: Infused with natural terpenes, Yuzu Blood Orange and Dark Berry, Tall delivers an authentic and enhanced sensory experience.
Union Craft Brewing Collaboration: We've partnered with the renowned Union Craft Brewing to bring you a superior quality seltzer that embodies relaxation and refreshment.
Flavor Profiles:
Yuzu Blood Orange: A vibrant blend of zesty yuzu and tangy blood orange, delivering a citrus burst that's both invigorating and refreshing.
Dark Berry: A rich and luscious mix of dark berries, offering a sweet and satisfying flavor that's perfect for any time of day.
Peach: This seltzer combines the sweet and tangy essence of ripe peaches with a smooth, bubbly finish.
Dragonfruit: This vibrant and refreshing seltzer blends the subtly sweet, slightly tangy flavor of dragonfruit with crisp, sparkling bubbles for a truly unique experience.
Key Features:
Fast-Acting Enjoyment: Formulated with Azuca, a cutting-edge, fast-acting ingredient, Tall Infused Seltzer ensures you feel the effects almost instantly, making it perfect for spontaneous moments of relaxation. *Fast-acting is not intended to be a medical or therapeutic claim.
0 Calories, 0 Carbs: Enjoy guilt-free refreshment with Tall's zero-calorie, zero-carb formulation. It’s the perfect choice for those mindful of their dietary intake.
Terpenes: Infused with natural terpenes, Yuzu Blood Orange and Dark Berry, Tall delivers an authentic and enhanced sensory experience.
Union Craft Brewing Collaboration: We've partnered with the renowned Union Craft Brewing to bring you a superior quality seltzer that embodies relaxation and refreshment.
5MG Tall Seltzer
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Tall Seltzer is the ultimate alcohol alternative, crafted for instant enjoyment and relaxation. Made with premium distillate cannabis oil and infused with natural flavors, Tall delivers a unique, refreshing experience. Available in four mouthwatering flavors—Yuzu Blood Orange, Dark Berry, Peach, and Dragonfruit—each sip offers an exceptional taste. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or elevating a social gathering, Tall is the perfect companion for any occasion.
Flavor Profiles:
Yuzu Blood Orange: A vibrant blend of zesty yuzu and tangy blood orange, delivering a citrus burst that's both invigorating and refreshing.
Dark Berry: A rich and luscious mix of dark berries, offering a sweet and satisfying flavor that's perfect for any time of day.
Peach: This seltzer combines the sweet and tangy essence of ripe peaches with a smooth, bubbly finish.
Dragonfruit: This vibrant and refreshing seltzer blends the subtly sweet, slightly tangy flavor of dragonfruit with crisp, sparkling bubbles for a truly unique experience.
Key Features:
Fast-Acting Enjoyment: Formulated with Azuca, a cutting-edge, fast-acting ingredient, Tall Infused Seltzer ensures you feel the effects almost instantly, making it perfect for spontaneous moments of relaxation. *Fast-acting is not intended to be a medical or therapeutic claim.
0 Calories, 0 Carbs: Enjoy guilt-free refreshment with Tall's zero-calorie, zero-carb formulation. It’s the perfect choice for those mindful of their dietary intake.
Terpenes: Infused with natural terpenes, Yuzu Blood Orange and Dark Berry, Tall delivers an authentic and enhanced sensory experience.
Union Craft Brewing Collaboration: We've partnered with the renowned Union Craft Brewing to bring you a superior quality seltzer that embodies relaxation and refreshment.
Flavor Profiles:
Yuzu Blood Orange: A vibrant blend of zesty yuzu and tangy blood orange, delivering a citrus burst that's both invigorating and refreshing.
Dark Berry: A rich and luscious mix of dark berries, offering a sweet and satisfying flavor that's perfect for any time of day.
Peach: This seltzer combines the sweet and tangy essence of ripe peaches with a smooth, bubbly finish.
Dragonfruit: This vibrant and refreshing seltzer blends the subtly sweet, slightly tangy flavor of dragonfruit with crisp, sparkling bubbles for a truly unique experience.
Key Features:
Fast-Acting Enjoyment: Formulated with Azuca, a cutting-edge, fast-acting ingredient, Tall Infused Seltzer ensures you feel the effects almost instantly, making it perfect for spontaneous moments of relaxation. *Fast-acting is not intended to be a medical or therapeutic claim.
0 Calories, 0 Carbs: Enjoy guilt-free refreshment with Tall's zero-calorie, zero-carb formulation. It’s the perfect choice for those mindful of their dietary intake.
Terpenes: Infused with natural terpenes, Yuzu Blood Orange and Dark Berry, Tall delivers an authentic and enhanced sensory experience.
Union Craft Brewing Collaboration: We've partnered with the renowned Union Craft Brewing to bring you a superior quality seltzer that embodies relaxation and refreshment.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Evermore Cannabis Company
Evermore Cannabis Company is Maryland's trusted source for premium cannabis. Rooted in passion and crafted by local experts—scientists, cultivators, chefs, and artisans—we deliver exceptional products that set the standard for quality. From seed to creation, Evermore pioneers innovation in cannabis, offering top-tier flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Experience the best of Maryland cannabis with Evermore.
Notice a problem?Report this item