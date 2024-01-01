Tall Seltzer is the ultimate alcohol alternative, crafted for instant enjoyment and relaxation. Made with premium distillate cannabis oil and infused with natural flavors, Tall delivers a unique, refreshing experience. Available in four mouthwatering flavors—Yuzu Blood Orange, Dark Berry, Peach, and Dragonfruit—each sip offers an exceptional taste. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or elevating a social gathering, Tall is the perfect companion for any occasion.



Flavor Profiles:

Yuzu Blood Orange: A vibrant blend of zesty yuzu and tangy blood orange, delivering a citrus burst that's both invigorating and refreshing.

Dark Berry: A rich and luscious mix of dark berries, offering a sweet and satisfying flavor that's perfect for any time of day.

Peach: This seltzer combines the sweet and tangy essence of ripe peaches with a smooth, bubbly finish.

Dragonfruit: This vibrant and refreshing seltzer blends the subtly sweet, slightly tangy flavor of dragonfruit with crisp, sparkling bubbles for a truly unique experience.



Key Features:

Fast-Acting Enjoyment: Formulated with Azuca, a cutting-edge, fast-acting ingredient, Tall Infused Seltzer ensures you feel the effects almost instantly, making it perfect for spontaneous moments of relaxation. *Fast-acting is not intended to be a medical or therapeutic claim.



0 Calories, 0 Carbs: Enjoy guilt-free refreshment with Tall's zero-calorie, zero-carb formulation. It’s the perfect choice for those mindful of their dietary intake.



Terpenes: Infused with natural terpenes, Yuzu Blood Orange and Dark Berry, Tall delivers an authentic and enhanced sensory experience.



Union Craft Brewing Collaboration: We've partnered with the renowned Union Craft Brewing to bring you a superior quality seltzer that embodies relaxation and refreshment.

