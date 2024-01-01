About this product
'92 OG
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Phenohunted by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, 92 OG is an OG Kush cultivar with classic OG traits. Buds offer a dank aroma with pungent pine, spice, and wood flavors. 92 OG could be great for medicinal uses or for those looking for a potent and tasty high.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item