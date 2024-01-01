'92 OG is a premium cultivar that embodies the quintessence of an OG strain. This meticulously preserved hybrid combines the best of both worlds, offering aficionados a unique smoking experience that pays homage to its storied heritage. With an aroma that tantalizes the senses, '92 OG greets users with a bold blend of lemon and fuel notes, making the initial inhale unforgettable. The experience is complemented by a remarkably smooth exhale, ensuring a satisfying session from start to finish. '92 OG stands out for its impressive terpene and cannabinoid composition. This heirloom variety has been carefully cultivated and preserved over the years, ensuring that each batch retains the high quality and potency that is expected. Its balanced hybrid nature makes '92 OG a versatile choice, ideal for those seeking a harmonious blend of relaxation and euphoria.



