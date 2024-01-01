'92 OG

by Evermore Cannabis Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

'92 OG is a premium cultivar that embodies the quintessence of an OG strain. This meticulously preserved hybrid combines the best of both worlds, offering aficionados a unique smoking experience that pays homage to its storied heritage. With an aroma that tantalizes the senses, '92 OG greets users with a bold blend of lemon and fuel notes, making the initial inhale unforgettable. The experience is complemented by a remarkably smooth exhale, ensuring a satisfying session from start to finish. '92 OG stands out for its impressive terpene and cannabinoid composition. This heirloom variety has been carefully cultivated and preserved over the years, ensuring that each batch retains the high quality and potency that is expected. Its balanced hybrid nature makes '92 OG a versatile choice, ideal for those seeking a harmonious blend of relaxation and euphoria.

About this strain

Phenohunted by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, 92 OG is an OG Kush cultivar with classic OG traits. Buds offer a dank aroma with pungent pine, spice, and wood flavors. 92 OG could be great for medicinal uses or for those looking for a potent and tasty high.

About this brand

Evermore Cannabis Company is Maryland's trusted source for premium cannabis. Rooted in passion and crafted by local experts—scientists, cultivators, chefs, and artisans—we deliver exceptional products that set the standard for quality. From seed to creation, Evermore pioneers innovation in cannabis, offering top-tier flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Experience the best of Maryland cannabis with Evermore.
