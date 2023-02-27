~ Indica Hybrid l Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper ~ “Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? Who cares!?” Aromas of fresh dough and a flavor profile of sweet berries makeup this smooth and relaxing product. ~ THCA 21.67% l THC 1.48% l CBDA 0.00% l CBD 0.12% l CBGA 0.23% l CBG 0.06% l CBNA 0.11% l CBCA 0.41% l Total Terpenes 2.298% l ɑ-Pinene 0.00% l β-Pinene 0.00% l Limonene 0.019% l Linalool 0.127% l β-Myrcene 1.514% l β-Caryophyllene 0.337% l Humulene 0.106% l Eucalyptol 0.002% l Yalencene 0.02% l trans-Nerolidol 0.093% l ɑ-Bisabolol 0.08% l Caryophyllene oxide 0.00%
