Deadband 12 was crafted through the expert crossing of Guava Cream 5 with Deadband #7 crossed with Guava Cream 5 (male). This genetic fusion has resulted in a strain characterized by its dense, well-structured buds that promise both visual appeal and elevated potency. A standout feature of Deadband 12 is its aromatic profile, exuding a delightful blend of sweet, funky, and citrus notes that are sure to entice the senses. The flavor mirrors this aromatic allure, offering a harmonious taste that perfectly complements its promises. Ideal for those seeking a unique and powerful experience, Deadband 12 stands out in the market with its distinctive qualities and robust effects.



