Our Funky Guava, previously known as GMO 8, stands as a masterpiece of selective breeding, expertly crafted through the crossbreeding of GMO and Guava Cream 5. This exclusive variety from our house breeding program exudes a rich, intense aroma characteristic of its GMO heritage, complemented by a subtle yet distinct bud structure that nods to its Guava Cream lineage. Indulge in the pungent blend of garlic and gasoline that defines the primary scent profile of Funky Guava, seamlessly interwoven with gentle undertones of sweetness derived from Guava Cream. Ideal for those who appreciate a robust bouquet paired with visually appealing bud aesthetics, Funky Guava is a testament to the art and science of cannabis cultivation.



