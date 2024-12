Sunset Sherbet 1 is the cross of Sherbet and Guava Cream 5. This exceptional variety is the result of an innovative in-house breeding project, merging the distinguished genetics of two renowned breeders: Sherbinski's celebrated Sunset Sherbet and our team's handpicked Guava Cream 5 from Bloom Seed Co. The outcome is a cultivar that boasts the best of both worlds, showcasing heavy Sherbet leaning characteristics paired with a robust growth structure. Sunset Sherbet 1 is a treat for connoisseurs who cherish the foundational essence of Sunset Sherbet and yearn for an added layer of complexity. The Guava Cream 5 introduces a creamy, fruity profile that elevates the experience to new heights, perfect for those who appreciate nuanced flavors and robust genetics.



