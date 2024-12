Gumi 6 is a premium hybrid from Umami Seed Company, a masterful blend of its parent strains, Jelly Zonuts and Zoda. Gumi 6 carries forward the best characteristics of both, creating a uniquely appealing plant. The genetic lineage includes the delightful sweetness of Zkittles and the rich, fruity undertones of Strawberry Fritter, making every whiff a decadently aromatic experience. Gumi 6 is renowned for its distinct, gassy sweet aroma that complements its extraordinary visual appeal. Each bud presents a dense, resinous structure, adorned with a vibrant green and a lavish spread of trichomes. Subtle hints of purple throughout the bud add a touch of elegance and visual intrigue, enhancing the overall appeal of the plant. Its robust bud structure and compelling flavors make it a standout choice, whether for medicinal or recreational use. The gassy, funky nodes on the strain can be associated with the Thin Mint in its lineage, bringing an extra layer of complexity and richness to its aromatic profile.



