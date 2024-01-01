Lemon Cherry Gelato

by Evermore Cannabis Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Lemon Cherry Gelato is an exceptional hybrid strain, perfect for those who seek relief from anxiety and stress while enjoying an uplifting sensation. This strain emerges from a stellar lineage, being a cross between the flavorful Sunset Sherbert and the famously robust Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is renowned for its unique and enticing aroma that blends the zesty freshness of lime with the sweet undertones of berry and a distinct citrus kick. Ideal for use in moments when you need to unwind or seek a burst of creativity, this strain not only addresses physical and mental stress but also enchants the senses with its delightful scent profile. Whether you're a connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, Lemon Cherry Gelato offers a balanced, soothing experience that enhances your day without overwhelming it.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Evermore Cannabis Company
Evermore Cannabis Company is Maryland's trusted source for premium cannabis. Rooted in passion and crafted by local experts—scientists, cultivators, chefs, and artisans—we deliver exceptional products that set the standard for quality. From seed to creation, Evermore pioneers innovation in cannabis, offering top-tier flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Experience the best of Maryland cannabis with Evermore.
