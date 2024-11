Meow OG redefines the essence of OG strains. Our journey to create Meow OG began with an extensive seed hunting process, through which we sought to uncover a plant that embodies the quintessential characteristics of the OG lineage. After rigorous selection, Meow OG was born within our own facilities, a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence. Meow OG stands out for its classic OG attributes, offering enthusiasts a familiar yet refined experience. With a carefully balanced profile, it delivers the perfect blend of relaxation and euphoria. Its aroma is a delightful mix of earthy tones and pine, complemented by subtle hints of citrus, encapsulating the complexity and richness of its genetic heritage.



